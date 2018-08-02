Ivanka Trump says family separation ‘was a low point’ for her, but it’s ‘complex’

White House adviser, and U.S. President Donald Trump‘s daughter, Ivanka Trump, spoke out on the administration’s highly criticized policy that separated migrant families crossing into the country.

Trump spoke at an event hosted by Axios Newsmakers on Thursday morning, saying the separation of parents from children was a “low point” in her time at the White House.

“That was a low point for me,” she said.

“I feel very strongly about that. I am very vehemently against family separation.”

She went on to say that immigration is an “incredibly complex topic,” using her mother as an example.

“I am the daughter of an immigrant. My mother grew up in communist Czech Republic, but we are a country of laws,” she said.

“These are not easy issues,” Trump said, adding irregular migration poses several safety risks for children.

Trump was heavily criticized for her silence during the Trump administration’s practice of separating families.

The fury over family separation grew to a high when Trump, who is a mother herself, posted a photo hugging her son on social media.

The timing of her post prompted social media users to accuse her of being “tone deaf” to the heartache faced by migrant families.

Omg, could you be any more tone deaf? — Trish Leach (@leach_trish) May 29, 2018

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti called Trump’s photo “hurtful timing” in a tweet.

Truly hurtful timing where is your heart and #WhereAreTheChildren https://t.co/Jtx6AqATIC — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) May 28, 2018

Trump faced new criticism following Thursday’s remarks, with social media users pointing out that many parents and children remain separated even though the “zero-tolerance” policy was reversed in June.

“You can’t say family separation *was* a low point, because it IS STILL HAPPENING,” one Twitter user wrote.

FYI @IvankaTrump: you can't say family separation *was* a low point, because it IS STILL HAPPENING. Also, we heard crickets from you at the height of the crisis, during which you removed language from your twitter bio about advocating for women/girls. FU.https://t.co/5WikZTltjW — Jaclyn Opritza (@jaclynopritza) August 2, 2018

Not “was”—- IS. IS IS IS IS IS. Families are still separated. @IvankaTrump , you are a complicit dolt. https://t.co/T9cwnNAjTK — Jamie Grayson (@TheBabyGuyNYC) August 2, 2018

The president’s daughter also commented on the ongoing controversy surrounding his treatment of media, and comments that describe journalists as “the enemy of the people.”

When asked if she agrees with that statement, she replied: “No, I do not.”

Trump went on to chastise the media for “not being fully accurate.”

“I’ve certainly received my fair share of reporting on me personally that I know not to be fully accurate, so I have some sensitivity around why people have concerns and gripe, especially when they sort of feel targeted, but, no, I do not consider the media the enemy of the people,” she said.