Float plane crashes near Gold Bridge, B.C., boaters rush to help
Emergency crews are responding to Tyaughton Lake near the small community of Gold Bridge, where a float plane has crashed.
The lake is about 100 kilometres northwest of Lillooet.
The BC RCMP said the crash was reported just before 1 p.m. Police said calls to 911 suggest that multiple people in nearby boats were trying to rescue the plane’s occupants.
The Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre said the plane was found “crashed an partially submerged in water,” and that it had deployed a Buffalo aircraft from the Canadian Forces Base Comox to respond.
Paramedics have been sent to the scene and two air ambulances have been dispatched.
The JRCC said local volunteer firefighters are also on scene and assisting.
It is unclear how many people are on board.
More to come…
