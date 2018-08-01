Icons of aviation history descend on Peterborough Airport for Air Legends

“Fifi,” the Boeing B-29 Superfortress heavy bomber, turned 73 this week as she continues to host tours and flights at the Peterborough Airport. Built by Boeing in Seattle, Washington, the aircraft represents the leading edge of aviation in 1945.

The aircraft will be on display at the Air Legends show this weekend

“This aircraft was the first pressurized bomber,” said Don Boccaccio with the Commemorative Air Force. “It had autopilot, it had the Norden bombsight, which was coupled to the autopilot so the bombardier would control the aircraft during the bombing run, it had remote control guns, it had on-board radar and the guns were controlled by analogue computers.”

“Fifi” is only one of a series of aircraft which will be on display at the airport this weekend. Others include the RCAF Aurora patrol aircraft and their Harvard II and Hawk trainers.

Joining them in the static display will be an Antonov AN-2 biplane and the much smaller Pitts aerobatic biplane. But the Loomex Group, the corporation that runs the Peterborough Airport, has two full days of other activities planned for August 4 and 5.

“We also have a car and motorcycle show,” said Lorne Kelsey with the Loomex Group. “The car and motorcycle show is primarily on Saturday, and both on Saturday and Sunday, Loomex at 1:30 will be doing their emergency exercise simulation with their jet simulator.”

“Then on Sunday we will have run on the runway, so we’re closing the runways. It’s a 1k, 5k and 10k run, and the entire event on the weekend is a fundraiser for the Brock Mission.”

Run the Runway begins at 7 am Sunday. The rest of the Air Legends exhibition runs Saturday, Aug. 4 and Sunday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.