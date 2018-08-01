Weather
Saskatoon weather outlook: unsettled kickoff to August

There is a good chance of thunderstorms rolling through Wednesday night in Saskatoon.

Clouds, sunshine, storms and a roller coaster of temperatures kickoff August.

July 2018

After a way warmer and drier than normal June with temperatures a degree and a half above average, and only 30 per cent of Saskatoon’s normal precipitation, cooler conditions rolled in for July.

Temperatures trended a degree and a half warmer than normal in June with 30% Saskatoon’s normal precipitation.

Daytime highs still trended a degree above average throughout July with overnight lows just over half a degree below normal, which still put the area 0.2 degrees warmer than normal.

The airport only recorded half of the normal amount of precipitation typically seen in July, with 31.1 millimetres of rain falling when normally the city sees 60.8 millimetres.

July drew in slightly cooler conditions with temperatures 0.2 degrees above average and 51% of the city’s normal precipitation.

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

August kicked off with some sunshine early Wednesday as temperatures dipped back to 11 degrees to start the month.

Clouds rolled in mid-morning as we warmed up into the mid-20s by noon.

A breezy southeasterly wind kicks in during the afternoon as clouds stick around with a chance of late day showers and the risk of a thunderstorm as we warm up into the mid-to-upper 20s for a daytime high.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy skies linger through the night with a chance of thunderstorms rolling through as the mercury slides back into the low teens.

Thursday

There’s a chance of early and late day showers and the risk of a thunderstorm on Thursday as a low pressure builds into central Saskatchewan bringing a mix of sun and cloud during the day.

Temperatures should manage to make it up into the upper 20s for an afternoon high with another wave of storms potentially passing through overnight.

A low pressure system swinging in on Thursday brings with it a chance of late day showers and storms.

Friday

The work week will finish off on an unsettled note with clouds rolling back in on Friday and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the day.

A breezy wind will pick up during the day with an afternoon high back a few degrees, but still in the mid-20s.

Winds pick up later in the day on Friday across central Saskatchewan.

August Long Weekend Outlook

A lingering upper trough will bring in a cool and unsettled start to August long weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms are most likely on Saturday under mostly cloudy skies with the risk remaining into Sunday with some lingering cloud before more sunshine moves in for Monday.

An upper trough brings in a cool and unsettled start to August long weekend.

Daytime highs will rise from the mid-20s Saturday and Sunday into the upper 20s for Saskatchewan Day on Monday before soaring into the low 30s early next week.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

Shawn Ethier took this picture of a waterfall at Uranium City for the Your Saskatchewan photo for August 1:

Shawn Ethier took this picture of a waterfall at Uranium City for the Your Saskatchewan photo for August 1.

Shawn Ethier / Viewer Submitted

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

