Saskatoon weather outlook: unsettled kickoff to August

Clouds, sunshine, storms and a roller coaster of temperatures kickoff August.

July 2018

After a way warmer and drier than normal June with temperatures a degree and a half above average, and only 30 per cent of Saskatoon’s normal precipitation, cooler conditions rolled in for July.

Daytime highs still trended a degree above average throughout July with overnight lows just over half a degree below normal, which still put the area 0.2 degrees warmer than normal.

The airport only recorded half of the normal amount of precipitation typically seen in July, with 31.1 millimetres of rain falling when normally the city sees 60.8 millimetres.

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

August kicked off with some sunshine early Wednesday as temperatures dipped back to 11 degrees to start the month.

Clouds rolled in mid-morning as we warmed up into the mid-20s by noon.

August kicks off with a few clouds & temps already up at 21 degrees in Saskatoon! https://t.co/oeEXFs4WJ4 #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/22cry0U4Jn — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) August 1, 2018

⁦@PQuinlanGlobal⁩ YES yellow leaves since the beginning of July. R we in for an early Fall? pic.twitter.com/ejgB11gwuV — R. Martin (@tramartin1) July 30, 2018

A breezy southeasterly wind kicks in during the afternoon as clouds stick around with a chance of late day showers and the risk of a thunderstorm as we warm up into the mid-to-upper 20s for a daytime high.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy skies linger through the night with a chance of thunderstorms rolling through as the mercury slides back into the low teens.

Thursday

There’s a chance of early and late day showers and the risk of a thunderstorm on Thursday as a low pressure builds into central Saskatchewan bringing a mix of sun and cloud during the day.

Temperatures should manage to make it up into the upper 20s for an afternoon high with another wave of storms potentially passing through overnight.

Friday

The work week will finish off on an unsettled note with clouds rolling back in on Friday and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the day.

A breezy wind will pick up during the day with an afternoon high back a few degrees, but still in the mid-20s.

August Long Weekend Outlook

A lingering upper trough will bring in a cool and unsettled start to August long weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms are most likely on Saturday under mostly cloudy skies with the risk remaining into Sunday with some lingering cloud before more sunshine moves in for Monday.

Daytime highs will rise from the mid-20s Saturday and Sunday into the upper 20s for Saskatchewan Day on Monday before soaring into the low 30s early next week.

Shawn Ethier took this picture of a waterfall at Uranium City for the Your Saskatchewan photo for August 1:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.