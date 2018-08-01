Victoria Beach water safe to consume after advisory lifted
The province said it’s safe to drink water in Victoria Beach again after lifting a do not consume advisory Tuesday evening.
The advisory was issued July 27 after an unauthorized chemical was added to the treatment process in the town’s water system. This resulted in “unacceptable low levels of chlorine” in the treated water.
Recent sampling has found no presence of coliform bacteria, and chlorine levels are stable.
The province said the issue was detected before the public was exposed to any unsafe water.
