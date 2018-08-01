Environment
August 1, 2018 5:42 am
Updated: August 1, 2018 6:11 am

Victoria Beach water safe to consume after advisory lifted

By Reporter  Global News

A do not consume water advisory has been lifted for the town of Victoria Beach.

File
A A

The province said it’s safe to drink water in Victoria Beach again after lifting a do not consume advisory Tuesday evening.

The advisory was issued July 27 after an unauthorized chemical was added to the treatment process in the town’s water system. This resulted in “unacceptable low levels of chlorine” in the treated water.

RELATED: Victoria Beach residents warned not to drink town water

Recent sampling has found no presence of coliform bacteria, and chlorine levels are stable.

The province said the issue was detected before the public was exposed to any unsafe water.

 

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bacteria
do not consume
Drinking Water
Victoria Beach
Water
Water Advisory

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News