Saskatoon weather outlook: stormy start to August

Unsettled start to August with storms rolling back in.

Tuesday

13 degrees was where Saskatoon kicked off the final day of July under mostly cloudy skies with a breezy northeasterly wind behind the system that brought strong storms to parts of Saskatchewan Monday night.

Those cool winds inhibited heating during the day with temperatures only making it up into the low 20s before noon under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A bit more sunshine spills in for the remainder of the day as we warm up to an afternoon high in the low-to-mid 20s with a breezy northerly wind continuing to finish up the month.

Tuesday Night

Partly to mostly clear conditions stick around Tuesday night as we cool back into low double digits overnight.

Wednesday

Partly to mostly sunny skies will start off August on Wednesday before a push of Pacific moisture swings in later in the day and builds back in the clouds with a slight chance of late day and evening showers and the risk of a thunderstorm.

The mercury should make it up into the mid-to-upper 20s for an afternoon high as a breezy south-southeasterly wind kicks in during the day gusting upwards of 30 to 40 km/h at times.

Thursday-Friday

A system swinging in over the area will bring in some instability on Thursday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms under a mix of sun and cloud before a better chance of storms Friday under mostly cloudy skies.

Breezy conditions will continue at times with temperatures popping back up into the upper 20s Thursday before dipping back a bit with some cooler air filtering in to round off the week on Friday.

August Long Weekend Outlook

An upper low pressure system looks to keep the first half of August long weekend cooler, cloudier and stormier with temperatures back in the mid-20s Saturday and Sunday under mostly cloudy skies with a good chance of showers and storms.

A bit more sunshine is expected late Sunday and Monday as we warm up to an afternoon high in the upper 20s to wrap up the long weekend for Saskatchewan Day.

