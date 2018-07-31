2 surviving Dionne quintuplets to visit log cabin where they were born

NORTH BAY, Ont. – The two surviving Dionne quintuplets will be returning this week to the log cabin where they were born for a ceremony marking their birth as an event of national historic significance.

A spokesman for the sisters says Cecile Dionne and Annette Dionne will be travelling to the home, which is now a museum, in North Bay, Ont., for the event on Sunday.

Carlo Tarini says the sisters will be visiting the cabin for the first time in 20 years and have asked to take a photo with local children.

The five Dionne sisters became international sensations upon their birth in 1934 as they were the only known quintuplets at the time to survive for more than a few days.

The Ontario government took the quints from their parents and turned them into a tourist attraction for the first nine years of their lives, bringing in about $500 million to the province.

The quints were born near the village of Corbeil, Ont., just south of North Bay. Their birth home was bought by the city of North Bay, brought there in 1985 and turned into a museum dedicated to the family’s story.

The Dionne Museum closed to the public in 2015 after the city’s chamber of commerce stopped running it, and the resulting struggle to find a replacement to operate the home prompted officials to suggest moving it to the nearby community of Strong, Ont.

A group of residents rallied against the proposal, lobbying city council for months until it was voted down in favour of moving the home locally. The cabin was hauled to a new spot in North Bay in November.