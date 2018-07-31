Coquihalla closed north of Hope due to crash that generated a ball of fire
Witnesses said two vehicles collided in a ball of fire Monday night at 9:30 p.m. on the Coquihalla Highway near Britton Creek, resulting in the northbound lanes being closed for some time.
DriveBC said the highway will be closed 50 km north of Hope for an undetermined time and an alternate route should be used to head to the B.C. Interior, including Highway 3 or Highway 1.
Mark and Katherine Streit watched the fireball from their vehicle.
“I’m hoping that nobody died. That’s a pretty bad accident,” Mark Streit said in a video posted to Facebook.
“Two semis evidently collided about a quarter mile ahead of us resulting in a huge fireball. We were maybe a minute behind them,” he said on the posting.
Streit said it took some time for crews to arrive at the scene of the crash near the Coquihalla Summit.
The couple said at 11 p.m., crews opened a single lane northbound for some vehicles to pass, but were unclear if the entire northbound lanes would reopen.
