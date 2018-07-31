Coquihalla closed north of Hope due to crash that generated a ball of fire

Witnesses said two vehicles collided in a ball of fire Monday night at 9:30 p.m. on the Coquihalla Highway near Britton Creek, resulting in the northbound lanes being closed for some time.

Christ I hope the driver got out before it went up in flames. Horrific. pic.twitter.com/GcCyKZcOd0 — Hank to Dank (@Conjacerio) July 31, 2018

DriveBC said the highway will be closed 50 km north of Hope for an undetermined time and an alternate route should be used to head to the B.C. Interior, including Highway 3 or Highway 1.

#BCHwy5 closed northbound between #HopeBC and #MerrittBC due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. Estimated time of opening not available. Use an alternate route. https://t.co/tF1KM582Wo — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 31, 2018

Mark and Katherine Streit watched the fireball from their vehicle.

“I’m hoping that nobody died. That’s a pretty bad accident,” Mark Streit said in a video posted to Facebook.

“Two semis evidently collided about a quarter mile ahead of us resulting in a huge fireball. We were maybe a minute behind them,” he said on the posting.

Streit said it took some time for crews to arrive at the scene of the crash near the Coquihalla Summit.

The couple said at 11 p.m., crews opened a single lane northbound for some vehicles to pass, but were unclear if the entire northbound lanes would reopen.