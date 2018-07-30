Coaldale woman wins new roof for her aging home through No Roof Left Behind

It’s a dream come true for Michelle Moors after she won a brand new roof, free of charge.

“This was my parents’ house,” she said. “I came home to take care of my family, and once they passed away, they willed me the house and the mortgage and it’s a pretty neglected house. Pretty run down.”

Her parents owned the home for 21 years and Moors didn’t want to leave the area after inheriting the home.

“I have a lot of memories,” Moors said. “My daughter was raised in this house from three years old. A lot of memories in this house.”

Moors was the lucky recipient of the No Roof Left Behind program.

Waterproofing Roofing — the company that gifted the free roof — said the initiative is one their employees really get behind and are glad to be a part of.

“We’re just happy that we’re able to be involved with this and give the Moors — and Michelle, specifically — a free roof this time,” said general manager Peter Locke. “Like I said, we’re disappointed we can’t give more than just one roof a year.”

“It’s amazing. It’s huge. It’s such a relief and a weight off,” Moors said. “I’m sorry. I’m going to cry.”

“Such a weight off my shoulders; it’s amazing. I’m truly so grateful. I could not have done this on my own, there’s just no way. Roofs aren’t cheap, so I wouldn’t have qualified for this on my own. This is just amazing. This crew is amazing.”

This is the fourth year the company has participated in the program, which helps a deserving individual in the community.

The winner is chosen by public vote.