Trump says sanctions on Russia will remain ‘as-is’

With his record on Russia under scrutiny, U.S. President Donald Trump is insisting that the United States will not lift sanctions against Moscow.

Trump said Monday at a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that the sanctions would not change despite the Russians’ request.

“Sanctions on Russia will remain, as-is,” Trump said.

Conte first broached the subject at a White House news conference and said lifting the sanctions would be “unthinkable.” Trump also scolded Germany for agreeing to use a Russian natural gas pipeline while, in his estimation, not paying enough for defense.

Trump has withstood withering criticism in recent weeks for his summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in which he did not chastise Moscow for its 2016 U.S. election interference.

