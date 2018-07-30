Man, woman seriously injured after suspected assault near St. James Church
Toronto police say a man and a woman were injured following a suspected assault near St. James Church in Toronto overnight.
Police said they responded to a call around 3:21 a.m. Monday in the area of King and Church streets.
Officers located a male and a female victim unconscious. Toronto Paramedics said both were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any information about possible suspects.
