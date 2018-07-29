Evacuation alert issued for Cathedral Lakes Lodge near Keremeos due to wildfire

Guests are getting prepared to leave at a moment’s notice, after an evacuation alert was issued Sunday for the Cathedral Lakes Lodge north of Keremeos due to the Placer Mountain wildfire.

On its website, the lodge says it is Canada’s highest full service hiking and fishing wilderness lodge located near Quiniscoe Lake, 2000 metres (6800 ft.) above sea level in the heart of Cathedral Provincial Park and Protected Area.

Its website also notes there are two active wildfires burning in the area.

The 1,017 hectare Placer Mountain fire ignited on July 17 and is burning 37 kilometres south of Princeton, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Its status is active and the fire is zero per cent contained.

“On the east flank of the fire, crews will complete construction of guard moving south to join a machine guard that is progressing northward,” said a fire service memo.

“A burn plan has been finalized and depending on fire behavior and weather conditions will be conducted mid-day,” it says.

While it is not considered an interface fire, structural protection assessments are being carried out on identified structures within the vicinity of the fire.