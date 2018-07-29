Heat warning issued across Okanagan Valley

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning across the Okanagan Valley.

The alert says an extended spell of hot and dry weather will continue over the southern interior as temperatures reach 35 to 40 degrees.

“A prolonged stretch of well above normal temperatures will continue for the southwestern interior and expand into the Okanagan, Boundary and Kootenay Lake regions as a ridge of high pressure remains anchored offshore,” says the alert.

READ MORE: Heat warning issued for the Central and South Okanagan

“This period of hot weather will persist into early next week. Daily high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30’s for most sectors and up to 40 C in the Fraser Canyon.”

Environment and Climate Change Canada says it issued the alert in conjunction with medical health officials due to the persistent high daytime temperatures, warm overnight low temperatures and the extended duration of this warm period.

WATCH BELOW: How to stay cool during the heatwave

People are advised to take precautions to protect themselves from the heat, including:

– Stay hydrated by drinking cold beverages, preferably water.

– Spend time in an air-conditioned facility for at least several hours every day.

– Avoid sunburn by staying in the shade and using sunscreen with spf 30 or more.

– Never leave people or pets in a parked car.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

READ MORE: Heat warning remains for parts of B.C. as temperatures soar more than 10 C above average

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.