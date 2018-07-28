Environment
July 28, 2018 2:25 pm
Updated: July 28, 2018 2:39 pm

Forest fire comes within seven kilometres of Highway 69 in northeastern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Forest fires continue to move through northeastern Ontario causing fire restrictions and evacuations in some parts of the province. As Erica Vella reports some people who have watched the flames are saying it's left them speechless.

Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources says a wildfire raging in the northeastern part of the province is only seven kilometres away from a stretch of the Trans Canada highway.

Spokesman Shayne McCool says southwest winds could periodically blow heavy smoke onto Highway 69 and into surrounding communities.

McCool says police are monitoring the situation closely, and if the smoke is heavy enough a portion of the highway could be closed.

READ MORE: 21 of 55 Ontario forest fires remain out of control, officials say

The ministry says the fire is now 76 square kilometres, and water bombers are trying to cut it down.

It says the still-growing fire sprung up on July 18, and Ontario firefighters have been backed up by their counterparts from other provinces, the United States and Mexico.

As of Friday night, there were 43 active forest fires across northeast Ontario – 13 of which were out of control.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

