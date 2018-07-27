google search winnipeg
July 27, 2018 8:02 pm
Updated: July 27, 2018 8:04 pm

Who is Googling Winnipeg and why?

By Reporter  Global News

From weather, to hockey, to crime, Canadians and people from around the world are turning to Google to learn more about Winnipeg.

Just about every time you type something into Google, you’ll be offered related searches. They are questions people have already asked. The following are some of the current questions people ask Google about Winnipeg:

  • Is it safe in Winnipeg?
  • What is the population of Winnipeg in 2017?
  • What language do they speak in Winnipeg?
  • How cold does it get in Winnipeg?

These next questions are trending questions Canadians are asking about Winnipeg in 2018:

  • What time is it in Winnipeg?
  • What to do in Winnipeg?
  • Where is Winnipeg?
  • How many people live in Winnipeg?
  • When do the Winnipeg Jets play next?
  • What is the temperature in Winnipeg?

Finally, here are trending questions the rest of the world is asking about Winnipeg this year:

  • What province is Winnipeg in?
  • Why are they called the Winnipeg Jets?
  • How far is Winnipeg from the US border?
  • What is Winnipeg known for?
  • What time zone is Winnipeg in?
  • How safe is Winnipeg?

As for where the most searches come from outside of Canada…

“Outside of Canada the most searches for Winnipeg come from Finland (home of the ‘Finnish Flash’ – and former Jet -Teemu Selanne),” a Google spokesperson said in an email.

