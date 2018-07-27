canadian dead overseas
July 27, 2018 2:48 pm
Updated: July 27, 2018 2:51 pm

Canadian wingsuit flyer dies in Switzerland after parachute fails: officials

By Staff The Canadian Press

Swiss police say a Canadian wingsuit flyer has died after crashing when his parachute failed to open.

Police in northeastern St. Gallen canton (state) said the 38-year-old man took off from the Hinterrug peak on Thursday afternoon.

They say that for unknown reasons, the man’s parachute failed to open as he came in to land, and he crashed into a forest.

Police say the man, who wasn’t identified, died at the scene.

They say that due to the densely wooded area, a winch recovery was not possible and the man’s body had to be recovered by a team of officers.

A spokesman for Global Affairs Canada said Canadian consular officials in Bern are in touch with local authorities to gather more information on what happened.

Philip Hannan says consular assistance is being provided to the family of the man who died.

