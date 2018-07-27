Rare grizzly bear breaks into cabin, gets sedated, helicoptered for his trouble

Manitoba Conservation officers got a report on July 18, that a bear had broken into a recreational cabin south of Churchill, the polar bear capital of the world. When officers got there, they found a bear had crawled through a glass window and damaged the inside extensively. The officers set two bear traps. READ MORE: Girl injured by bear in the Whiteshell — warnings issued in Manitoba On Thursday, the bear was found in one of the traps. To their surprise, it wasn’t a polar bear — it was a barren-ground grizzly. These kinds of grizzly bears were thought to no longer exist in Manitoba. They are a protected species under the Endangered Species and Ecosystems Act, said the Manitoba Conservation Officers Association (MCOA).

The bear was sedated and flown by helicopter to the polar bear jail in Churchill. The bear, an adult male, was lip-tattooed and equipped with a GPS ear tag, said MCOA. He also weighed 388 pounds.

He was released the same day he was captured north of Churchill towards the Manitoba-Nunavut border, “where staff believe the bear may have originated.”

There was no word on how much porridge the bear may have eaten in the cabin, or if it was too hot, too cold or just right.

