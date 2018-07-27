Apartment Fire
Fire breaks out at apartment building in Lindsay

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
A fire broke out at an apartment building on Angelin Street South in Lindsay on Friday morning.

Residents had to be evacuated after a morning fire broke out at an apartment building in Lindsay on Friday.

Crews were called to the apartment building on Angeline Street South around 6:30 a.m. and discovered flames coming from a third-floor unit.

There are reports firefighters had to rescue one woman from a balcony.

Kawartha Lakes Police say residents have been evacuated and relocated to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints just down the street.

Angeline Street remains closed at Kent and Durham streets.

More to come.

