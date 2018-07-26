Police seeking witnesses, video to help identify assault suspect

Police in Kelowna are hoping witnesses will come forward and help solve an assault that took place downtown on Saturday evening.

On Saturday, RCMP say they responded to an assault near the corner of Queensway and Pandosy Street. A man was found unresponsive and was being cared for by civilians and security officers. The man was taken to hospital, having suffered “serious injuries as a result of being hit in the head with a longboard.”

According to police, there were witnesses, some of which spoke with investigators. Police are hoping those that didn’t may have video of the altercation.

“These are the people that we are hoping will contact investigators and allow their cell phone footage to be viewed,” said RCMP Cpl. Tania Carroll. “Our investigators are interested in gathering all available evidence and would like to encourage any and all additional witnesses to come forward to police.”

Police say extensive patrols were made throughout downtown, but the suspect was not located or identified.

The man was said to be wearing a red baseball cap with a white coloured graphic, black pants with diagonal white stripes around the front right ankle and white fabric on the inner thighs, a dark coloured t-shirt with a white graphic on the chest and across the back, and what appears to be a long sleeved shirt or sweat shirt tied around his waist.

If you witnessed this incident or video recorded any part of this incident, and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-6329.