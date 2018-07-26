Beaconsfield residents call for new Woodland bike path

At the corner of Elm and Woodland, cyclists coming to the end of the Elm bike path are led right toward a complicated mess of traffic.

The bike path shields cyclists and pedestrians from cars throughout its length, but then right when they need it the most, it’s gone.

“It stops here at this intersection, and then bicyclists have to decide what to do,” said Beaconsfield resident Irwin Losoi.

“It’s not so good, no,” added cyclist Allan Rich.

“Something should be done, because somebody is going to get hurt,” added Tracy Barrett, who passes through the area daily.

WATCH: Bicycle activists hold ‘die-in’ at city hall in support of Yonge St. bike lanes

Cyclists are left to navigate the busy crossing at the Beaurepaire train station, where people, cars and trains all meet.

“I think it’s quite dangerous. It’s getting more and more busy here,” Barrett told Global News.

“This intersection is very dangerous. I am on my best behaviour here,” said local resident Angelo Botter.

Residents want to see a safer way through the train crossing.

“I’m used to the Netherlands, where we have much more advanced traffic lights,” said Losoi.

READ MORE: Beaconsfield residents irked by handling of leaf blower ban

Though it’s tough to picture with the train tracks there and limited space, some wonder if a bike path right through the intersection could be an option.

“One small separated bike lane would be good for everyone,” Rich said.

Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle said he does believe there should eventually be a bike path on Woodland, but as of now there are no plans to make one.