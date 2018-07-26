WATCH: Crowd joins in on ‘Hallelujah’ at Danforth mass shooting vigil

Mourners paid tribute to the victims of the Danforth Avenue mass shooting by coming together in song.

At a candlelight vigil on Wednesday evening, the some of the crowd joined in as Toronto singer Alexander Stewart played an emotional rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” accompanied by Flynn Tanner.

Emotional scene on the Danforth tonight as hundreds sing ‘Hallelujah’ during vigil for shooting victims. #DanforthAttack pic.twitter.com/xuM0hljPSn — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) July 25, 2018

READ MORE: Julianna Kozis, 10, identified as second victim killed in Danforth shooting

Hundreds of people, including Toronto’s mayor John Tory and Premier Doug Ford, gathered for the vigil, and a procession on Danforth Avenue to Alexander the Great Parkette.

Julianna Kozis, 10, and 18-year-old Reese Fallon lost their lives as a result of Sunday night’s shooting rampage in Toronto’s east end, an attack that has deeply shaken the community and prompted calls for action.

READ MORE: Reese Fallon, 18, identified as victim of Danforth shooting

Thirteen others were injured, including several remaining in hospital.

Ontario’s police watchdog, which is investigating the shooter’s interaction with police, has identified the man as Faisal Hussain, 29.

Hussain’s family said he suffered from severe mental health issues, though authorities have not commented on a possible motive.

READ MORE: Toronto gunman Faisal Hussain died after shooting himself: source

A police source told Global News Hussain died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting spree came just three months after the Toronto van attack, in which 10 people were killed.

Mourners at a vigil held following that tragedy also came together to perform “Hallelujah.”

WATCH: Musicians pay tribute to Toronto van attack victims with a rendition of ‘Hallelujah’

With files from the Canadian Press