OPP seek driver of vehicle after officer hit, dragged on Hwy. 400

Police say the officer was struck and dragged after making a traffic stop early on July 3.
They say the officer, who was dragged from the left shoulder into a live lane of traffic, is now recovering at home.
OPP say they’re looking for a dark coloured Audi from the 2013 to 2017 model years with a distinctive rear upper brake light that spans the entire rear window.
The male driver is described as white, 30 to 35 years old with short black hair.
