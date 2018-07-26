Crime
July 26, 2018 11:57 am
Updated: July 26, 2018 11:59 am

OPP seek driver of vehicle after officer hit, dragged on Hwy. 400

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario Provincial Police seek driver of dark-coloured Audi after officer allegedly hit and dragged on Hwy. 400 on July 3, 2018.

OPP
TORONTO – Provincial police have released descriptions of a car and driver after an officer was allegedly dragged on Highway 400 in north Toronto earlier this month.

Police say the officer was struck and dragged after making a traffic stop early on July 3.

They say the officer, who was dragged from the left shoulder into a live lane of traffic, is now recovering at home.

OPP say they’re looking for a dark coloured Audi from the 2013 to 2017 model years with a distinctive rear upper brake light that spans the entire rear window.

The male driver is described as white, 30 to 35 years old with short black hair.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

