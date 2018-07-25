Toronto gunman Faisal Hussain died after shooting himself: source

The gunman who opened fire on a busy Toronto street Sunday night shot himself after a confrontation with police, sources told Global News.

The shooting rampage took place Sunday night in Toronto’s Danforth neighbourhood. Two people died, including an 18-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl.

The gunman was identified as 29-year-old Faisal Hussain, a Toronto resident.

A police source told Global News Hussain died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ontario’s police watchdog had been investigating the shooting because of the exchange of gunfire with police. An autopsy was conducted Tuesday.

The coroner told the family of Hussain that he had shot himself in the head, a source close to the family said.

The family previously released a statement saying the gunman had suffered from “severe mental health challenges.”

“We are utterly devastated by the incomprehensible news that our son was responsible for the senseless violence and loss of life that took place on the Danforth,” a statement released Monday said.

