Sun, sagas, viking crafts — embracing Icelandic culture at summer camp

For the town of Gimli, Man., the beginning of August is the time to celebrate everything Icelandic, and for the last 48 years, Icelandic Camp has offered young people a chance to learn about Icelandic culture and heritage.

CEO of the camp, Brad Hirst said the week long camp runs from July 28 to Aug. 3 for youth aged five to 18.

He said the camp is always set just before the Icelandic Festival of Manitoba, which starts Aug. 3, so that families have the opportunity to take part in the festival after parents pick up their children from camp.

Hirst said Icelandic language lessons are a part of the experience, teaching camp-goers basic phrases. He said instructors also teach campers a mix of Icelandic history and aspects of modern culture that make Iceland relevant on the world stage.

Camp activities include viking crafts and writing, in addition to regular camp activities.

Gimil is home to the largest Icelandic population outside of Iceland.

