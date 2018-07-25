‘Smuggling sausages in diapers will not work’ Canada Border Services Agency warns

Border authorities say two sharp-nosed beagles recently thwarted an attempt to smuggle pounds of sausage into Canada using diapers.

The Canada Border Services Agency said the meat was found inside luggage at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Monday from a flight arriving from El Salvador.

The agency said in a statement on Wednesday that a dog named Scout “indicated on” a suitcase that was found to contain three packages of sausage links that were well-concealed in layers plastic, aluminum foil, paper and diapers.

Another detector dog, named Emma, found more meat that had been hidden the same way in another bag from that flight.

In total, four kilograms of sausage was seized, and perhaps to the disappointment of the dogs, it was thrown out.

In a tweet about the incident on Tuesday, the agency warned that, “Smuggling sausages in diapers will not work.”

Busted! Smuggling sausages in diapers will not work. Our detector dogs Scout and Emma sniffed them out! Ensure you know what to bring into Canada:https://t.co/p0QO5XTTzE #DogsWithJobs #DetectorDog pic.twitter.com/g0Ud3DPWNr — Border Services GTA (@CanBorderGTA) July 24, 2018

The travellers did not face charges or fines, the agency said, but were informed of the requirement to declare all food, animal and plant products at the border.

Canadian authorities prevent some of these types of goods from entering the country for safety reasons.

“Various food, plant and animal products are restricted or prohibited entry because they can harbour foreign animal and plant pests and diseases,” the CBSA website explains. “These things can cause irreparable harm to Canada’s crops, livestock, environment, and threaten Canada’s economy.”