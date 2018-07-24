Politics
July 24, 2018 8:38 pm
Updated: July 24, 2018 8:40 pm

Donald Trump urges moving ‘quickly’ on new NAFTA in letter to Mexico’s incoming president

By Christine Murray Reuters

Marcelo Ebrard, picked by Mexico's president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as foreign minister, shows the letter sent by U.S. President Donald Trump during a news conference at his campaign headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico July 24, 2018.

REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
U.S. President Donald Trump told Mexico’s President-elect in a letter that a quick renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) would bring more jobs for both countries, but warned of a “very different” path otherwise.

In a letter to Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who won Mexico’s presidential election on July 1, Trump said that he was looking forward to working closely together to build a great relationship.

Mexico’s next Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard read out the letter in a news conference.

© 2018 Reuters

