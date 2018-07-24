Donald Trump urges moving ‘quickly’ on new NAFTA in letter to Mexico’s incoming president
U.S. President Donald Trump told Mexico’s President-elect in a letter that a quick renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) would bring more jobs for both countries, but warned of a “very different” path otherwise.
In a letter to Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who won Mexico’s presidential election on July 1, Trump said that he was looking forward to working closely together to build a great relationship.
Mexico’s next Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard read out the letter in a news conference.
