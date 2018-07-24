Police warn of Kijiji pickup truck scam in Barrie

Barrie police are warning the public of a Kijiji scam that a few residents have fallen victim to over the past week.

According to police, the scam involves a Kijiji ad selling a Chevrolet pickup truck in Barrie. Police say the owner chats back and forth with the buyer for a short time before requesting a $1,000 payment to “hold” the vehicle.

Officers say the seller then provides the buyer with a fraudulent address. When the buyer goes to see the vehicle, the owner of the home has no knowledge of a vehicle being sold.

Police are urging residents to be careful when sellers on Kijiji, LetGo or Facebook Marketplace request money ahead of time to “hold” an object.

Barrie Police are warning citizens of a Kijiji fraud where the seller requests a deposit on a Chevy pickup truck then provides a fraudulent address with no truck onsite. See the full story here: https://t.co/p80DqPwZCi Learn how to protect yourself further at @canantifraud pic.twitter.com/lgeRybucmH — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) July 24, 2018

READ MORE: Barrie police seek to identify suspect accused of theft, fraud at Cabela’s

Police are asking anyone who believes they have found a fraudulent seller to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 and report the post to the website for investigation and removal.

Additionally, officers are asking anyone who may have fallen victim to a scam resulting in financial loss to please contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 to report the incident.