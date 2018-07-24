Police warn of Kijiji pickup truck scam in Barrie
Barrie police are warning the public of a Kijiji scam that a few residents have fallen victim to over the past week.
According to police, the scam involves a Kijiji ad selling a Chevrolet pickup truck in Barrie. Police say the owner chats back and forth with the buyer for a short time before requesting a $1,000 payment to “hold” the vehicle.
Officers say the seller then provides the buyer with a fraudulent address. When the buyer goes to see the vehicle, the owner of the home has no knowledge of a vehicle being sold.
Police are urging residents to be careful when sellers on Kijiji, LetGo or Facebook Marketplace request money ahead of time to “hold” an object.
READ MORE: Barrie police seek to identify suspect accused of theft, fraud at Cabela’s
Police are asking anyone who believes they have found a fraudulent seller to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 and report the post to the website for investigation and removal.
Additionally, officers are asking anyone who may have fallen victim to a scam resulting in financial loss to please contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 to report the incident.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.