Environment Canada issues heat advisory across New Brunswick

Grab some shade if you can, New Brunswickers, because a heat advisory has been issued across the province.

Environment Canada issued the advisory across the province on Tuesday, due to a warm and humid airmass that has settled over the region.

With humidity values remaining high, humidex values are expected to reach the 36 C to 39 C range, according to the national weather agency.

Environment Canada says some relief from the warmer temperatures is possible by Thursday, as clouds and rain are expected to move into the region.

However, humidity will still remain “very high.”

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” Environment Canada said in a heat warning statement Tuesday morning.

“Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water. Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.”

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.