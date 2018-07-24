Marijuana
Manitoba planning to add more pot stores

By Reporter  Global News

The Manitoba government has issued a request for pre-qualifications for businesses interested in selling recreational pot when it becomes legal on October 17.

The provincial government is looking to add more recreational pot stores and make it easier for Manitobans to purchase marijuana once it becomes legal on October 17.

The government issued a request for pre-qualifications for businesses looking to operate a store in a community which may be underserviced.

“To help eliminate the black market, our goal within two years of legalization is for 90 per cent of Manitobans to be able to access legal cannabis within a 30 minute drive or less,” Manitoba Growth, Enterprise, and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen said.

Manitoba announced in February four companies had been selected to sell recreational pot including Delta 9, National Access Cannabis, Tokyo Smoke, and 10552763 Canada Corporation. The province says those four groups will operate more than 30 locations.

Pedersen is also encouraging the participation of indigenous businesses in this next step.

Submissions will be accepted until August 31.

 

 

Global News