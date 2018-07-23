B.C. First Nations seek injunction to halt Site C project on Peace River

VANCOUVER – A lawyer for First Nations aiming to stop work on the Site C dam says there’s no remedy besides taking the project “out of the ground” in northeastern British Columbia.

Reidar Mogerman says the West Moberly First Nations’ way of life has already been disrupted by a reservoir created by the W.A.C. Bennett Dam, the largest hydroelectric dam on the Peace River.

The First Nations are seeking an injunction in B.C. Supreme Court to stop Site C while BC Hydro and the provincial government claim the project has already cost billions of dollars.

Mogerman says the First Nations have put “a ton of resources” into getting displaced cariboo back after the animals dispersed

following the completion of the W.A.C. Bennett dam in the late 1960s.

The First Nations say Site C would flood parts of the of the Peace River Valley, the traditional territory of the West Moberly

and Prophet River First Nations, violating constitutionally protected treaty rights.

Mogerman says what used to be river a moose would cross is a reservoir an animal would die in and the project must be stopped because it has not gone past the point of no return.