Saskatchewan saw a huge jump in tourism in 2017

Tourism saw a huge jump last year compared to 2016, as nearly 10 per cent more Canadians came to experience Regina and the rest of Saskatchewan.

According to Stats Canada, the increase was well above the national average of just over two per cent.

Travel throughout the province netted almost $1.9 billion dollars, something Tourism Saskatchewan credits to an increased push for digital marketing.

“There’s more opportunities to learn now about different destinations across Canada and we’re benefiting from that. If you’re interested in something you can find out about things in Saskatchewan that you’re interested in, said Tourism Saskatchewan marketing director Jonathan Potts.

Potts said they focused their efforts specifically on the province’s natural beauty.

While he doesn’t expect the same level of growth in 2018, he is confident their efforts will lead to a continued increase.