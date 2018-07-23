Kelowna golfers tee-off for YMCA at 9th annual Charity Golf Tournament

A sold-out crowd of 144 attendees are swinging their clubs for the YMCA at the ninth-annual Charity Golf Tournament, hosted by the Kelowna Golf and Country Club.

The day-long event includes lunch, dinner and 18 holes of golf. The main draw, however, is the hefty list of prizes valued at over $100,000.

Included on the list of goodies: $10,000 in cash and a brand new car from Harmony Honda.

The YMCA of Okanagan promotes a vibrant, healthy community where everyone feels a sense of belonging.

The organization offers several initiatives and programs offering resources and support for children, youth and families.

The program benefiting from the golf tournament is the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign.

Rhonda Zakala, vice-president of marketing and fund development for YMCA of Okanagan, says the campaign is about helping local families who may not have the financial means of participating in YMCA programs.

“Whether that’s youth leadership programs, memberships at our centres, child care, employment readiness programs,” she said. “It gives everybody an equal playing field so, if you can’t afford it, the Y will never turn you away.”

Event co-chair Alli McNeill says the committee chose the Y because 100 per cent of funds raised go directly to the cause. “There are no administration costs at all and it helps families, single parents, children with sports,” she added. “It helps throughout the region which is really important.”

The Charity Golf Tournament is sold out, but those interested in helping the organization can visit the YMCA of Okanagan website.