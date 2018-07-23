12-storey Miami Beach building collapses, at least 1 injured

MIAMI – Police say a 12-storey building on Miami Beach that was slated to be torn down has collapsed, injuring one person.

Miami Beach police officials tweeted that the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami on Monday morning. A condition report wasn’t immediately available.

Police said in a tweet that the building had “a demolition permit, not an implosion permit.” The 12-storey Marlborough House was to be torn down for construction of a new oceanfront condominium.

#Traffic Update: Collins Avenue will remain closed for an extended period of time between 41 to 63 Street. pic.twitter.com/Yqg4ZdZhzc — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 23, 2018

Traffic was closed in the area.

No other details were immediately available.