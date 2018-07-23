World
July 23, 2018 12:12 pm
Updated: July 23, 2018 12:17 pm

12-storey Miami Beach building collapses, at least 1 injured

By Staff The Associated Press

Police say a 12-storey building on Miami Beach that was slated to be torn down has collapsed, injuring one person.

Miami Beach Police
A A

MIAMI – Police say a 12-storey building on Miami Beach that was slated to be torn down has collapsed, injuring one person.

Miami Beach police officials tweeted that the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami on Monday morning. A condition report wasn’t immediately available.

READ MORE: New shopping mall partly collapses in Mexico City

Police said in a tweet that the building had “a demolition permit, not an implosion permit.” The 12-storey Marlborough House was to be torn down for construction of a new oceanfront condominium.

Traffic was closed in the area.

No other details were immediately available.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Jackson Memorial Hospital
Marlborough House
Marlborough House collapse
Miami
Miami Beach
Miami Beach building
Miami Beach building collapse
Miami Beach police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News