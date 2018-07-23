Ottawa police arrest man who allegedly attempted to rob elderly couple

Ottawa police report that on Sunday at around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to a robbery in progress in Vanier.

According to police, an elderly couple were using an ATM on Montreal Road and St-Laurent Boulevard to deposit a sum of money they had won at a casino.

Police say that during the deposit procedures, a male who was in the adjacent ATM asked the couple for some assistance with his debit card. During this distraction, the male allegedly grabbed the couple’s money envelope and ran from the area.

The 81-year-old male victim then took chase in his car and cornered the suspect in an alley not far away and a physical struggle ensued.

Police say the man then covered his money envelope when the suspect dropped it to the ground during the struggle. Shortly afterward, officers were given a description of the suspect and a witness had also taken a picture from a cell phone, which was used to assist the investigation.

The male was located by police a short time later and arrested him without incident.

Kevin Harris, 44, of Ottawa is charged with several robbery-related charges and will appear in court Monday.