Rolling Barber to provide free haircuts to Ottawa’s homeless

A haircut can be expensive and is not something the less fortunate in our society can afford. That’s where the Rolling Barber comes in.

Throughout the summer, the barber in a bus will be making its way through downtown to give haircuts to the capital’s homeless population.

“For some years now, I have been trying to find a way to help members of my community who are less fortunate than many of us,” wrote founder Anne Donovan on the Rolling Barber website.

“When I was working over 60 hours a week as an executive, my time was quite limited and so my way of helping was to give a few dollars or a warm cup of coffee to those I saw on the streets. Now that I am working from home with a flexible schedule, I can finally do something concrete for my fellow community members.”

The program continues almost every Sunday until Aug. 12. The next stop for the bus is Cornerstone Housing for Women on Nepean Street on July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Then it moves to St. Joe’s Women’s Centre on Laurier Avenue on Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. – to 12 p.m, The John Howard Society on Russell Road on Aug. 3 from 3-5 p.m., and finally on Daly Avenue near King Edward not far from Centre 454 on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It's official the @rolling_barber bus is now live on #Ottawa streets. Cutting hair for low-income and homeless residents. #LoveOtt – an idea from two amazing employees from @uOttawa pic.twitter.com/BRzQBZPvaf — Mathieu Fleury (@MathieuFleury) July 22, 2018

A GoFundMe campaign was initiated in February to raise funds to purchase the bus needed and to keep the project going.

“I am hoping our friends, neighbours and co-workers will be able to contribute to this project in order to help many in our community,” Donovan wrote.