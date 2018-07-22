Coquihalla near Merritt closed for two separate incidents
The Coquihalla was closed northbound between Hope and Merritt because of a collision at exit 238 on Sunday night.
No detour is currently available, but drivers can take an alternate route via Highways 1 and 8.
An air ambulance was called to the scene.
It remains unclear how many vehicles were involved, or how seriously anyone was injured.
The highway was also closed southbound nine kilometres north of Merritt. Drivers can detour via Highway 97D to Highway 97C.
DriveBC did not have an estimated time of reopening.
