Coquihalla near Merritt closed for two separate incidents

The Coquihalla was closed northbound between Hope and Merritt because of a collision at exit 238 on Sunday night.

No detour is currently available, but drivers can take an alternate route via Highways 1 and 8.

An air ambulance was called to the scene.

It remains unclear how many vehicles were involved, or how seriously anyone was injured.

Breaking…Air Ambulance on scene and Coquihalla CLOSED Northbound from #HopeBC to #Merritt because of Collision at Exit 238 @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/1Y1SeobjLH — Catherine Urquhart (@CUrquhartGlobal) July 23, 2018

The highway was also closed southbound nine kilometres north of Merritt. Drivers can detour via Highway 97D to Highway 97C.

DriveBC did not have an estimated time of reopening.