Stolen car rams two police cruisers, stopped by spike belt: RCMP

Two police cruisers were rammed by a stolen vehicle in Peachland, and a spike belt needed to be deployed to stop the driver, according to RCMP.

RCMP said a vehicle stolen in Oliver evaded police multiple times in the South Okanagan.

Police had been alerted and spotted the blue Mitsubishi Lancer travelling northbound along Highway 97 entering Peachland on Saturday around 2 p.m.

“Since the auto theft, the Mitsubishi Lancer had been the subject of multiple erratic and dangerous driving complaints in the South Okanagan,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release.

“The suspect actively evaded and failed to stop for RCMP in Penticton before continuing north on Highway 97 towards Kelowna.”

According to police, the 29-year-old driver of the stolen vehicle avoided a roadblock checkpoint.

Officers then deployed a spike belt on Highway 97 near Buchanan Road in Peachland.

The suspect still didn’t stop for police and rammed into a fully-marked and unmarked police vehicle. He was finally forced off the road and taken into custody, police said.

No one was injured in the incident.

An Oliver man is facing numerous potential criminal charges and remains in police custody.

The incident caused long delays for traffic in the area.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.