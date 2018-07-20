Millarville arena to be rebuilt after roof collapse

It’s been four months since a heavy snow load forced the roof of the Millarville arena to cave in. The whole facility had to be demolished. But now there is a vision to rebuild. Brent Foster, head of the Millarville Racing & Agricultural Society, said it’s crucial for it to return to the community.

“It was hard on the community members who have been around here for 100 years and family members in the area built it they remember putting stuff together and now they’re going: ‘How can we help?'” Foster said.

Foster said they would like to begin construction in August.

They are planning on fundraising in hopes of raising money to help.

“A good part of it is coming from insurance so with all phases in, it’s about $1 million. We are building a building larger, made of steel for long-term and not just short-term.

“The building did serve it’s purpose in the past but now we’re looking at what it can do for the future,” Foster said.

Although it’s home to the popular annual Millarville Christmas market, the arena was used year-round by other groups like the 4-H Club and they are certainly feeling the impact of the loss and are desperate for it to be rebuilt.

Megan Rawn has been in 4-H since she was a little girl.

“Our 4-H relies on this arena because we ride in the winter and with it being icy and snow outside and there’s no other facility for us to ride,” Rawn said.

“Bringing back this facility would be massive. If we don’t have a facility to ride we don’t have a 4-H.”

Kailey Morrison and her younger sister Jenaya are anxious for it to fill the empty space of land.

“It’s very important to us. It is the home to 4-H.

“Without it, we bounced from place to place and we don’t have a place we can all come to,” Kailey said.

“The old one there was stuff they could have done better like a higher roof for jumping and stuff so it’s good to have changes coming in for the better,” Jenaya Morrison said.

It’s hoped the project will be finished in time for the popular Millarville Christmas Market.