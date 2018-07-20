Emergency
Mechanical issue forces WestJet plane emergency landing at Winnipeg airport

Dozens of emergency vehicles, including firetrucks, police cars and the Manitoba Emergency Response Vehicle rushed to Winnipeg’s Richardson International Airport Friday morning and surrounded a plane.

A mechanical issue forced the emergency landing at about 7:45 a.m. of a WestJet plane bound to Toronto from Regina.

The plane landed safely, said Michael Badejo, spokesperson for the Winnipeg Airport Authority, and about 127 people were unloaded.

