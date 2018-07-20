Weather
July 20, 2018 9:55 am

Smoke from Ontario wildfires drifting into Manitoba

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Kenora Fire No. 71, located about 5 km from the Manitoba border.

Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources
A A

Smoke from a forest fire that has prompted evacuations in Ontario is drifting into Manitoba.

A provincial spokesperson confirmed Thursday morning the fire, located in Ontario near the Manitoba border, is sending smoke westward.

READ MORE: Final Manitoba wildfire evacuees heading home: Red Cross

Several people have called CJOB and Global News from Selkirk, Oakbank, Beausejour, Ste. Anne and others, saying they can smell smoke in the air. The provincial spokesperson said there are no fires burning near any of those areas at the moment.

The fire, called Kenora Fire No. 71, has been growing steadily since the weekend and is now more than 6,800 hectares in size, according to Ontario’s Ministry of Natural resources.

There are more than 85 fires burning in Ontario at the moment.

Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources

This has prompted a state of emergency for Wabaseemoong First Nation, which is about 120 kilometres northwest of Kenora. The elderly, children and people with respiratory problems are leaving the community for the nearby Rat Portage First Nation.

The fire has also prompted the closure of Werner Lake Road from the Manitoba border.

WATCH: Fires in Northeastern Manitoba:

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Forest Fires
Kenora Fire No. 71
Kenora forest fire
Manitoba smoke ontario fire
Manitoba-Ontario border
Ontario fire manitoba smoke
Ontario Forest Fires
Rat Portage First Nation
Smoke from Ontario forest fires
Wabaseemoong First Nation

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News