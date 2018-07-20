Smoke from Ontario wildfires drifting into Manitoba

Smoke from a forest fire that has prompted evacuations in Ontario is drifting into Manitoba.

A provincial spokesperson confirmed Thursday morning the fire, located in Ontario near the Manitoba border, is sending smoke westward.

Several people have called CJOB and Global News from Selkirk, Oakbank, Beausejour, Ste. Anne and others, saying they can smell smoke in the air. The provincial spokesperson said there are no fires burning near any of those areas at the moment.

The fire, called Kenora Fire No. 71, has been growing steadily since the weekend and is now more than 6,800 hectares in size, according to Ontario’s Ministry of Natural resources.

This has prompted a state of emergency for Wabaseemoong First Nation, which is about 120 kilometres northwest of Kenora. The elderly, children and people with respiratory problems are leaving the community for the nearby Rat Portage First Nation.

The fire has also prompted the closure of Werner Lake Road from the Manitoba border.

WATCH: Fires in Northeastern Manitoba: