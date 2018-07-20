Crime
July 20, 2018 6:32 am

2 Bracebridge residents face drugs, weapons charges after home raided in cottage country

By Staff The Canadian Press

File photo of an OPP cruiser.

Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press File
A A

BRACEBRIDGE, Ont. – Two people face a combined 25 drugs and weapons charges after police conducted a search at a home in cottage country on Thursday.

Provincial police say their search at a home in Bracebridge yielded more than $10,000 worth of cocaine, fentanyl, carfentanil, heroin, methadone, cannabis marihuana and MDMA.

READ MORE: Bracebridge temporarily shuts down 2 beaches after disturbing discovery

Police say they also seized more than $10,000 in currency and three prohibited weapons.

Brandon Begin, who is 27, faces a total of 14 charges while 33-year-old Kirsten Veinott faces 11 charges.

Both Bracebridge residents are scheduled to appear in court today for a bail hearing.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
bracebridge
Bracebridge residents
Cottage Country
Drugs and Weapons
drugs and weapons charges
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News