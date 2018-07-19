Lumsden RCMP find suspected cocaine after collision

On Wednesday morning Lumsden RCMP made a large drug bust on Highway 11.

Officers went to a single vehicle collision on Highway 11 near Bethune, and learned the driver had a warrant out for his arrest under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Liam McLeod, 22, was arrested on scene and a search of his vehicle resulted in the seizure of around 461 grams of suspected cocaine. McLeod was also charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

McLeod made his first appearance in court on Thursday and his next court appearance is scheduled for July 24.