Downtown business backs supervised consumption site amidst controversy

The Lethbridge supervised consumption site has been a contentious issue and a heated topic since opening in February, but one downtown business isn’t shy about advocating for the facility.

“We do hear a lot of negative about the safe consumption site, so we wanted to make sure that people realize there are positives,” said Kelti Baird, owner of Theoretically Brewing Company.

Located four blocks east of the site, Theoretically Brewing is making a public plea on Facebook, asking residents and business owners alike for more understanding of the site and the work it continues to do every day to help save lives.

“While we appreciate it’s really frustrating for business owners to encounter these problems, we feel that it’s important to move forward and work with the supervised consumption site to mitigate these issues rather than constantly complaining and attacking.”

Specifically worried about the negative light in which business owners and members of the public may be casting the site, owners have so far been pleased with the support they’ve seen.

With more than 600 likes in one night, the post has also been shared more than 250 times, and highlights the importance of the facility’s role in responding to the opioid crisis.

Other business owners closer to the site, however, say their concerns are very real and they shouldn’t have to come up with a solution to a problem they didn’t create.

“As a business owner I’m feeling very frustrated,” said Becky Van Sluys, owner of the Grey Goat. “We weren’t given a choice on the situation, it was just thrown at everyone. And we have noticed a steady decline in sales since the site has opened.”

With her sales down by almost 90 per cent since the site opened earlier this year in February, Van Sluys says she’s feeling defeated and isn’t sure where to go from here.

Van Sluys has joined other downtown business owners such as Doug Hamilton at Hamilton’s Carpet One in expressing her concerns to the city, but the mayor says there’s only so much council can do.

“There’s nothing we can do exclusively by ourselves,” said Mayor Chris Spearman. “We need to find creative solutions and first of all we need to work very effectively with local businesses.”

The site’s services are once again expected to be a heated topic at next Monday’s council meeting, with councilor Blaine Hyggen expected to bring forward a motion that will see needles not being allowed to leave the supervised consumption site in hopes to help combat this ongoing issue.