Nova Scotia woman to celebrate 110th birthday this weekend

Florence Webber is getting ready for a celebration. On Sunday, July 22, she will turn 110 years old.

“You know, I don’t know one person at the present time that’s that age, but it’s a wonderful age,” said Webber.

Webber was born in 1908 and has lived in Nova Scotia all her life. She and her husband Eugene married in the 1930s and had three children. He passed away in 1999.

“I had three, three children, two girls and one boy and I still got them, thank goodness,” she said.

Although she knows the names of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren, she can’t count exactly how many there are now.

Webber likes to spend her days reading the newspaper and sewing.

“I like sewing very much,” she said. “I made my children’s clothes while they were growing up, right up until they were in their teens.”

She had a few falls recently, but Webber says she is in good health. She currently lives in the same senior’s centre as her 76-year-old son, Roland.

“It works out pretty good because I look after getting her groceries and that sort of thing,” said Roland Webber.

This weekend, Florence, her family, friends and community members will come together to celebrate her milestone birthday.

“Last year we had a bigger one but it tired her out a bit too much,” said Roland.

“At 110, we don’t want to go too far.”

So what’s Florence’s secret to such a long life? She says good friends are important, but so is one other thing: having salt on every meal.

“If it got me along this far, why shouldn’t have salt or vinegar,” she said smiling.

“She’s a country girl,” added Roland. “Her father was a fisherman years ago and they say don’t eat any salt, but I think the salt is what’s keeping her alive. Because in those days, you ate salt fish or you didn’t eat at all.”

Florence Webber’s birthday celebration will take place on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Spruce Grove Senior’s Complex on James Roy Drive in Porters Lake, N.S.

All are welcome to attend the festivities and wish Florence a happy 110th birthday.