Hockey tournament gives seniors 70 and older a chance to lace up the skates

Larry Bergeron told Global News that 15 years ago, he and his friends had trouble playing hockey because of their age (he was 72 then, he’s now 87). Now the tournament he and a friend founded is fielding 22 teams from Quebec and Ontario — all with players over the age of 70.

The puck dropped on the 15th edition of the Lassonde-Tyler hockey tournament. And the oldest player in this year’s event is Doug Palmer, who turns 91 at the end of this month.

“I think it’s too late now to quit,” he joked as he laced up his skates.

Eight of the 22 teams in the tournament come from out of the province this year. Many of the participants took to the ice were mindful of the tragedy out in Saskatchewan.

“I get goosebumps talking about it,” said John O’Halloran, 82. ‘We all have grandkids and they’re travelling quite a bit these days.”

I caught up with 90-year-old Doug Palmer, playing in the 15th edition of the Lassonde-Tyler Tournament. He turns 91 at the end of the month. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/4MZs3ZNT5i — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 9, 2018

The tournament is slated to run through the end of this week. The proceeds go to benefit the South Shore Alzheimer’s Society.