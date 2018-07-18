Video shows tons of plastic floating on Caribbean sea off Dominican coast

A video shared on social media by NGO Parley for the Oceans shows large amounts of plastic and debris floating in the Caribbean sea off the coast of Santo Domingo on Saturday (July 14).

The video, taken off of Playa Montesinos in the Dominican Republic’s capital, was filmed by members of Parley, an organisation campaigning in defence of the world’s oceans.

“After three days of cleanups we have intercepted over 30 tonnes of plastic, but there is a lot more work to be done.” the NGO wrote in its video caption.