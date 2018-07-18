Ottawa Redblacks release player Teague Sherman amidst sex-assault charges

The Ottawa Redblacks confirmed on Wednesday that defensive back Teague Sherman has been charged with sexual assault and cut from the CFL team.

In a short statement tweeted on Wednesday, the Redblacks referred to multiple sexual-assault charges laid against the 30-year-old football player — but did not provide any further details.

“We take any allegation of violence against women very seriously,” the statement said.

The Redblacks said they won’t be commenting any further since Sherman “is no longer on the team and his case is now in judicial process.”

The Ottawa Police Service confirmed to The Canadian Press that Sherman has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, August 2, according to police.

In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson said police “cannot comment further” because “the matter is before the courts.”

The Redblacks first announced they had released Sherman in a media statement on Saturday – but, as is typical with most releases, the CFL team did not provide an explanation. Sherman did not play in the team’s latest game against Calgary on July 12.

Sherman, born in Edmonton, signed with the Redblacks for the 2017 season.

He previously played with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers between 2013 and 2016. Before that, he played college football with the University of Manitoba Bisons.

The sexual-assault charges against Sherman have not been proven in court.

Statement from the Ottawa REDBLACKS regarding Teague Sherman. pic.twitter.com/iSvYnLLRA4 — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) July 18, 2018

– With files from The Canadian Press