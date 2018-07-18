Ford Canada recalls nearly 37,000 vehicles that could potentially roll away without warning

Ford is recalling nearly 550,000 vehicles in North America, including almost 37,000 in Canada, over fears the vehicles may roll away unexpectedly.

Ford issued the recall Wednesday on selected 2013-16 Fusion and 2013-14 Escape models to replace defective “shifter cable bushings” that allow drivers to place the car in park, even though the transmission might still be in another gear.

READ MORE: Auto tariffs could cut Canadian production by almost 1 million cars, CIBC says

Ford said dealers would replace the shifter cable bushing at no cost and is advising owners to use the vehicle’s parking brake.

“If the parking brake is not applied, a degraded shifter cable bushing that detaches from the transmission could result in unintended vehicle movement, increasing the risk of injury or crash,” the company said.

Ford said it was not aware of any accidents or injuries as a result of the defective auto part.

Affected vehicles include:

2014 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant between June 18, 2013 and Sept. 15, 2013

2014-16 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant between June 2, 2014 and Aug. 31, 2015

READ MORE: These animated maps show Canada has so much more to lose in a trade war than the U.S.

2013-14 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly Plant between May 15, 2013 and Sept. 15, 2013

2014-16 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly Plant between June 2, 2014 and Aug. 31, 2015

2013-14 Ford Escape vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant between May 15, 2013 and Sept. 15, 2013