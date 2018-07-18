Canada
Lightning storm sparks at least 5 fires in Okanagan

A lightning strike during a storm that rolled through the Okanagan on Tuesday evening was perfectly captured.

Lucky Bromhead
The sudden storm that rolled through the Okanagan on Tuesday evening doused the region with rain, heavy winds and lightning, starting at least five fires.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the fires were located:

  • In Westbank;
  • southwest of Peachland;
  • northwest of Summerland;
  • in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park;
  • and north of Naramata.

 

A view of the lightning from Glenrosa.

Jessika Dawn

 

 

More information as it becomes available.

