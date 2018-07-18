Lightning storm sparks at least 5 fires in Okanagan
The sudden storm that rolled through the Okanagan on Tuesday evening doused the region with rain, heavy winds and lightning, starting at least five fires.
According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the fires were located:
- In Westbank;
- southwest of Peachland;
- northwest of Summerland;
- in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park;
- and north of Naramata.
More information as it becomes available.
