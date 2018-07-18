Lightning storm sparks at least 5 fires in Okanagan

The sudden storm that rolled through the Okanagan on Tuesday evening doused the region with rain, heavy winds and lightning, starting at least five fires.

The #BCWildfire Service currently responding to 13 new wildfires in the #Okanagan and #Similkameen area with ground crews, helicopters, and airtankers. Additional resources are on route to assist. At this time, there are no known threats to structures. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 18, 2018

Lightning is occurring in many areas in B.C. We are currently experiencing a high volume of calls. If you see new wildfire activity that you suspect has not yet been reported, please dial *5555 or 1-800-663-5555, thanks for your patience in the case of delays getting through. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 18, 2018

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the fires were located:

In Westbank;

southwest of Peachland;

northwest of Summerland;

in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park;

and north of Naramata.

More information as it becomes available.