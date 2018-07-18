Pike Mountain fire grows; 46 personnel now battling blaze

A fire northwest of Princeton has grown from a half hectare on Monday to 16.4 hectares on Tuesday.

The Pike Mountain fire, which is closer to Tulameen, is suspected to be human caused, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service. However, no structures are threatened.

B.C. Wildfire said it is responding to the fire with 46 personnel, three helicopters and air tankers. The blaze is located in heavy timber and slash.

A spokesperson for B.C. Wildfire said “it doesn’t help, the hot conditions that we’ve been having, but we did forecast this, so we have been prepared with having the necessary resources available.”